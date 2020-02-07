Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 363,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,632. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,737,000.00, a PEG ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $113,885.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,341 shares in the company, valued at $876,305.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

