GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

GTEC Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 6,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 27,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

About GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes ultra-premium cannabis and its derivatives in Canada. The company is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

