Gs Investments Inc. Sells 14,206 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Gs Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Victory Capital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,578. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $214.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

