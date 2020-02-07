Gs Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after acquiring an additional 482,098 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in McKesson by 188.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 428,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after acquiring an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in McKesson by 65.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 515,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,491,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $24,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.01. 107,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,205. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $159.10. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

