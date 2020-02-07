Gs Investments Inc. Purchases 1,030 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 2.1% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.32. The company had a trading volume of 278,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $177.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.