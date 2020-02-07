Gs Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gs Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.68. 20,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $118.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.