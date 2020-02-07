Gs Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 244,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. 16,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,761. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Barclays started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

