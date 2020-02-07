Gs Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.27. 1,031,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,865. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

