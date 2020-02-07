Gs Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Gs Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $353,000.

NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,136. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

