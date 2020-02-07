Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Shares of GHL stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $410.05 million, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

