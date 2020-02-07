Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

NYSE:GHL opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.05 million, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

