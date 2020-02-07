Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) Insider Alex Borrelli Purchases 103,372 Shares

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) insider Alex Borrelli purchased 103,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,134.88 ($5,439.20).

LON:GGP opened at GBX 4.31 ($0.06) on Friday. Greatland Gold plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.99 ($0.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective (up previously from GBX 4 ($0.05)) on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

