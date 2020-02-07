Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Get Gray Television alerts:

GTN has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Gray Television stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 559,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,220. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.