Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 310.71 ($4.09).

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 310 ($4.08) on Wednesday. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 318 ($4.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 305.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.41.

In other Grainger news, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 106 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($390.42).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

