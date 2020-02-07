Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 310.71 ($4.09).
Shares of GRI opened at GBX 310 ($4.08) on Wednesday. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 318 ($4.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 305.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.41.
Grainger Company Profile
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.