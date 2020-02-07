GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 10.3%

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) shares fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.22, 7,417,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 2,758,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Several research analysts have commented on EAF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.71.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 97.65% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 20.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 37.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the period.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

