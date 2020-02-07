GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.65%. The business had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EAF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

