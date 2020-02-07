GoldCoin Price Reaches $0.0129 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $537,357.00 and $711.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00754593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007825 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000281 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.