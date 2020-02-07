GoChain (GO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.43 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $22.60 million and $4.43 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Over the last week, GoChain has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.03009808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00225462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,076,542,564 coins and its circulating supply is 902,652,883 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Upbit, Coinall and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

