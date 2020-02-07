GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Trading Up 44.7%

GlobeImmune Inc (OTCMKTS:GBIM) shares shot up 44.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.12, 43,817 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 23,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

GlobeImmune Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for GlobeImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.