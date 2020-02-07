Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1006 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $15.54 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

