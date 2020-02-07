GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 72,507 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 269,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,373. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

