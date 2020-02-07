GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.30

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.30 and last traded at $67.30, with a volume of 22201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

