Girard Partners LTD. Sells 76 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,470.00. 145,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,414.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,285.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

