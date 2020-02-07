Girard Partners LTD. Invests $151,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 271,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 93,801 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 459,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.04. 2,131,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,011,078. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.