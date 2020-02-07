Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $199.53 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.33. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

