Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.05-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.8-22.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.56 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY20 guidance to 6.00-6.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $68.97. 22,855,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,655,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.