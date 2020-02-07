Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPT. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,283,000 after purchasing an additional 665,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,438,000 after buying an additional 456,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 6,230.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 369,221 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 73.7% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 821,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,192,000 after acquiring an additional 348,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 35.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 152,272 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

LPT stock remained flat at $$61.95 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.