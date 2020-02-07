Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $230,000 in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.74. 477,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.02. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

