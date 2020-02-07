Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 4,525.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,535. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

