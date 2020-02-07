Gexan Hits Market Capitalization of $59,453.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Gexan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a market cap of $59,453.00 and $4,004.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gexan has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.01227180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046691 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023776 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00216742 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002168 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00063833 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,871,592 coins and its circulating supply is 2,554,356 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

