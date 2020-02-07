GeoCoin Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002164 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $672,974.00 and approximately $300.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00754067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00046973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00063994 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007537 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

