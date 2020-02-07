Genpact (NYSE:G) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Genpact (NYSE:G)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on G. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Genpact has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 1,541.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 726,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after buying an additional 245,383 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 2,976.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,042,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Genpact by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.