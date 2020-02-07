General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, 65,803 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 144,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Get General Cannabis alerts:

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. General Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 1,205.74% and a negative net margin of 251.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Security and Cash Transportation Services (Security), Operations Consulting and Products (Operations), Consumer Goods and Marketing Consulting (Consumer Goods), and Capital Investments and Real Estate (Investments).

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.