Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) Trading Up 1.2%

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $10.91, approximately 19,474 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 116,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gemphire Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Gemphire Therapeutics worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

