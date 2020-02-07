Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Shares Up 12.5%

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:VINO)’s share price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, 18,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 155% from the average session volume of 7,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

Gaucho Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.