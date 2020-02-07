GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Trading Down 1.5% on Disappointing Earnings

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.16, 1,518,876 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 200% from the average session volume of 506,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

The shipping company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $517.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.