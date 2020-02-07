GasLog Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

GasLog has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. GasLog has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GasLog to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 33,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,187. The stock has a market cap of $532.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. GasLog has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLOG. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

