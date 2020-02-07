Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GDI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of GDI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,819. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.48. Gardner Denver has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

In other Gardner Denver news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

