GAMB (GMB) Price Up 23.7% Over Last Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $461,159.00 and approximately $5,116.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.22 or 0.05930301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00024735 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00129505 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038995 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003147 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.