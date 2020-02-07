Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

NASDAQ GLMD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.81. 33,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.78 and a quick ratio of 22.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.10.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 147,705 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

