Gabalex Capital Management LLC Buys 75,000 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Rio Tinto accounts for 5.8% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $22,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 552.6% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 588,276 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $567,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,457 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 22.0% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 304,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 232,716 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 85,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. 135,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.91. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $867.26.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

