FY2020 EPS Estimates for W. R. Grace & Co Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.47%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRA. Loop Capital lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $60.82. 10,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,255. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

