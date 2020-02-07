FY2020 EPS Estimates for VICI Properties Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for VICI Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 440,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,722. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375,663 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,534,000 after buying an additional 594,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,264,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 249,306 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.22%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.