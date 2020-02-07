FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Cigna Corp Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cigna in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will earn $17.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $211.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.78. Cigna has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Cigna by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

