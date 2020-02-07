Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Shares Down 10%

Fura Gems Inc (CVE:FURA) dropped 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 13,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 79,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.74.

Fura Gems Company Profile (CVE:FURA)

Fura Gems Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties. It has interests in emerald concession located in the Boyacá District in Colombia; ruby license in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and Coscuez emerald license in San Pablo de Borbur, Boyacá District of Colombia.

