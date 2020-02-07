FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 677,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 291,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 223,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cfra lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.