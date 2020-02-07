FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.1% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after acquiring an additional 529,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $276.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

