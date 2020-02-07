FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 1,000 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Flex were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,217,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,826 shares of company stock worth $3,104,772. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLEX opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.87. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.