FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Xerox were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Xerox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $37.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

