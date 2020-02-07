Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 3,162.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 365,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,101,000 after purchasing an additional 224,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. Freshpet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 998 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $55,428.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,937.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.